RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK MONDAY: Updated 2020 Rivals150 TUESDAY: Updated 2020 position rankings WEDNESDAY: Updated 2021 Rivals150 THURSDAY: Updated 2021 position rankings FRIDAY: Updated class of 2022 top 75



THE TOUGHEST DECISION FOR ME IN THIS RANKING WAS ...

Cade Cunningham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi: For me the hardest part was deciding how to order players in the 20s and low 30s of the ranking. The margin between Sharife Cooper at No. 20 and Lance Ware at No. 32 was razor thin. With all of those guys bunched up so close together we decided that it was fair to go ahead and promote any in that range who weren’t already five-star prospects to five-star status. I really wouldn’t argue with any order people wanted to put the prospects in that range in. Evans: Who is No. 1? This is a special class throughout but the talent, abilities and upside of the top three, Cunningham, Green and Mobley, is unlike any in one particular class for a few years now. You can’t go wrong with any of the bunch. Green might have the best upside of the three, Cunningham the best at the moment, while Mobley has the unique factor to him. The debate will continue well beyond the publishing of the final Rivals150 in the spring but right now, the decision doesn’t get a whole lot tougher for who is deserving of the No. 1 overall spot. McDonald: Deciding between Green and Cunningham for the top spot is really tough. Both have been really good so far this high school season and both will be stars next year in college basketball. We have this right with Cunningham at No. 1, but I'm really curious to see how it plays out years down the road between these two.

THE REASON I BELIEVE IN THIS PROSPECT'S RANKING IS ...

Clifford Omoruyi (https://rivals.com)

Bossi: All summer long and now all winter long, Cunningham has performed like a No. 1 prospect. A native of Texas, the guard at Montverde (Fla.) Academy never takes a game off and he is just as excellent on defense as he is as a playmaker and scorer on the offensive end. He’s a model of consistency, continues to expand his game. For those reasons and more he was deserving of a promotion to the top spot. Evans: We were getting hammered all fall and winter long for the ranking of Boston who, up until now, sat 17th overall in the 2020 class. Not any longer. Moving all of the way up to No. 4 in the new Rivals150, no one has had a better high school season than Boston.

Up against the nation’s elite and with the spotlight on him every single night thanks to the attention that Sierra Canyon has drawn, Boston has proved that he is one of the best in America. Better yet, he fits today’s positionless basketball perfectly. He is someone that can play a variety of spots and fill different roles on both ends which is why I am a firm believer in his ascent within the updated rankings. McDonald: Cliff Omoruyi jumped up 19 spots in this update. I'm completely on board with it. He's going to be an instant impact big man next year in college hoops. He plays his tail off, is an intimidating presence in the paint defensively, and he's looking to dunk every time he gets the ball in the paint. We have this one right.

THE PROSPECT I FEAR WE HAVE TOO LOW IS ...

Dalen Terry (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi: I really love what big man Mady Sissoko brings to the floor and I love the fit for him at Michigan State. He plays with passion, toughness and physicality and has better skill than he’s often gotten credit for. However, he missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, so hasn’t had as much opportunity to show what he can do. Keeping an eye on him down the final stretch of the Evans: Is Dalen Terry better than No. 46 in America? He is not having the best of high school seasons, but I still believe in his abilities and what he brings to the floor as a prospect. The giant lead guard needs to continue to work on his jumper but someone with his size, fluidity and defensive punch should not be short changed.

Sean Miller has come to love physical and tough-minded guards that really defend which is why I cannot see him not succeeding at Arizona. Do we have him too low? Possibly, which is why I wouldn’t be surprised to see him outplay his ranking immediately in college. McDonald: I really think Daishen Nix could have a similar impact next year at UCLA to what Lonzo Ball did a few years ago. He's really easy to play with and makes his teammates better. He can get his own offense. If Mick Cronin is able to add either Ziaire Williams or Josh Christopher to join him in Westwood, he'll look even better in that Bruins jersey next year.

THE PROSPECT I HOPE PROVES US RIGHT AND HE'S NOT TOO HIGH IS ...

Sharife Cooper (https://rivals.com)