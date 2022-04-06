Richardson set to be RB1?
With Jaylen Warren, (Graduation/NFL), L.D. Brown (graduation) and Dezmon Jackson (transfer portal) all gone from the 2021 squad, Oklahoma City Bishop McGuiness product Dominic Richardson suddenly f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news