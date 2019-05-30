Coming into the the spring, Class of 2020 three-star Texas linebacker Corey Flagg thought he was ready to focus in on a few programs and move towards a decision. But then a flood of new offers poured in during the spring, muddying the waters of his recruitment as he took in all the new pitches from coaches around the country. Now, Flagg is slowing things down a bit, but still looking to get on the road and take some visits in anticipation of an early fall commitment. Rivals.com caught up with Flagg at the recent Cam Newton 7-on-7 to talk recruiting, including his spring official visit to Oklahoma State as well as planned trips to Purdue and Miami.

"I'm taking an official visit to Purdue next month and then Miami at the end of the summer. I took an official visit to Oklahoma State earlier in the spring, too."

Purdue: "They've been talking to me for a while now. They offered me last year and I didn't even really know until recently. So they had been recruiting me and we had been talking but then I realized I had an offer and that sort of changed things."

Thoughts on the program: "I know they have a great defensive-minded coach and a great defense and they play in the Big 10 where that's what you need. I know their linebackers get to come up and make a lot of plays. I also know it's cold up there in the winter but that's OK, I can handle it. It's football."

On Purdue's efforts to recruit Texas: "I don't know anybody up there but they're trying to push into Texas because that's where the ballers are at. Texas is where the dogs are."

Expectations for the visit: "I just want to get up there and meet the people and everything like that. I know they have a great program but the people and the scheme and getting to know more about it and stuff like that."

Miami: "I'm going to Miami on Aug. 30. We have a Thursday game that week and Miami has a bye so it worked out perfectly. I'll be there all weekend. They told me I can play early because the linebackers they have are leaving."

Relationship with the coaches: "Manny Diaz is a defensive-minded coach and of course I like that as a defensive guy. I talk to him almost every day. Coach Blake Baker, the defensive coordinator, he's from Houston and he loves recruiting guys from Texas and that's big, too."

Miami tradition of linebackers: "Miami is LBU. They guys they have right now shows that they always have good players at the position and that's a good connection for me."

Oklahoma State: "That was a great visit. We got to go over to Coach Gundy's house and everything and get to know him and his family. He was keeping it real so it was nice. I enjoyed it, my family enjoyed it and I'm a country boy so I liked it up there. All I saw up there was great people. It's a great environment. If you just want to go somewhere and play football and really focus on the game that's the place to be. The conversations have been good since. I'm going back next month for the pool party they are having."