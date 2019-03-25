Prince Dorbah breaks down top 5, upcoming visit plans
COPPELL, Texas — On the eve of the Rivals Camp Series passing through Dallas-Fort Worth, Highland Park defensive end Prince Dorbah sliced his impressive offer sheet down to five.Now, he’s ready for...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news