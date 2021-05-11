OStateIllustrated - President Bush to throw out first pitch

STILLWATER - President George W. Bush is throwing the ceremonial first pitch to headline the official dedication of Oklahoma State’s O’Brate Stadium in advance of the Cowboys’ baseball game against New Orleans on Thursday, May 20.

Bush was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at O’Brate Stadium on March 20, 2020, but the COVID pandemic brought an abrupt end to the college baseball season just days before that moment could take place.

He has a longstanding relationship with the stadium’s namesake, Cecil O’Brate, and Oklahoma State. He delivered the keynote address at the 2006 commencement ceremony.

Bush famously delivered a strike when he threw the ceremonial first pitch at Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, just 49 days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As for O'Brate, he was born in Enid and attended Oklahoma State (then-known as Oklahoma A&M) from 1946-48, then went on to a career as a self-made serial entrepreneur. He is the owner, developer, and operator of multiple businesses in numerous and diverse industries such as agriculture, banking, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, real estate, alternative energy, medicine, and food science.

“We’re thankful that President Bush will be part of this special day and we are honored to have him with us,” O’Brate said.

Other elements of the stadium dedication include a flyover and a postgame fireworks show.

“We’re thrilled that President Bush was able to reschedule his historic appearance on campus and the official grand opening of O’Brate Stadium, albeit a year later. It’s still a joyous occasion and one that we’ll never forget,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said. “Cecil O’Brate and his family and their amazing gift to Cowboy Baseball is something that we cherish and Thursday night, President Bush will provide us a moment that our fans, players and university will never forget.

Cowboy baseball season ticket holders who were unable to select some or all of their seats due to limited capacity can now purchase their seat locations for the dedication game until 5 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 12. Single-game tickets for that contest go on sale Thursday, May 13 at 9 a.m. CT. For information, visit okstate.com/tickets or call the OSU ticket office at 877-ALL-4-OSU.