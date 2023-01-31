STILLWATER – Oklahoma State added to its list of 2023 Preseason All-Americans today as a trio of Cowboys earned that recognition.

With Baseball America and D1Baseball releasing their Preseason All-America teams, OSU pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown was named to the second team for both publications, while utility player Nolan McLean was a second-team pick by D1 Baseball and a third-team selection by Baseball America. Cowboy second baseman Roc Riggio collected third-team honors from each.

Watts-Brown and McLean were previously tabbed Preseason All-Americans by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.

Watts-Brown transferred to OSU after earning Freshman All-America honors at Long Beach State last season. The right-handed pitcher went 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 appearances, including 12 starts, for the Dirtbags and racked up 111 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.

During the month of May, Watts-Brown went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 33 innings, and he posted double-digit strikeout games in four of his last five starts of the season.

McLean was an All-American as a Cowboy sophomore in 2022 and spurned professional baseball to return to Stillwater after being selected in the third round of last July’s Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 102 career games in an OSU uniform, McLean has 27 home runs and 26 doubles while posting a .277 batting average and 67 RBIs

McLean slugged a team-high 19 home runs last season and hit .285 with 16 doubles and 47 RBIs while spending the majority of his time at third base.

On the mound, McLean made 23 relief appearances and posted a 2-1 record and five saves while recording 39 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

Riggio enjoyed a Freshman All-America campaign in 2022, as he started 53 games for the Cowboys and hit .295 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 47 RBIs.

The Cowboys’ second baseman, Riggio caught fire at the plate in the postseason and was named to the all-tournament team at both the Big 12 Baseball Championship and the NCAA Stillwater Regional. In 10 games, he hit .458 (22-for-48) with six doubles, five homers and 19 RBIs.