The Big 12 media's preseason poll was released on Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma State checked in at fifth in the poll, behind Oklahoma, West Virginia, TCU and Texas and ahead of Kansas State.

That's OSU's lowest ranking in the poll since 2014, when they were also picked fifth. 2014 was also the last time Texas (4th) was ranked ahead of OSU in the poll.

Oklahoma was tabbed as the overwhelming favorite to win the conference, receiving 46 of the 52 first-place votes. West Virginia received two of those, with Texas and TCU both getting one. In an interesting twist, K-State picked up two first-place votes despite being sixth overall in the balloting.

Iowa State, Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas round out the bottom four of the pre-season ranking.

THREE COWBOYS TABBED

As a part of the lead-up to the pre-season officially beginning, the media's 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 selections were announced on Wednesday afternoon. Justice Hill, Marcus Keyes and Jordan Brailford were named to the team at running back, offensive line and defensive line.

That trio gives OSU the third-most players on the team. Hill and Keyes are two of just 11 juniors named to the Preseason team.

MEDIA DAYS DEAD AHEAD

The Big 12 will host its annual Media Days next Monday and Tuesday, signaling the official start of the preseason for conference teams. Oklahoma State's contingent of head coach Mike Gundy, Hill, receiver Jalen McCeskey, DT Darrion Daniels and LB Justin Phillips will take the podium on Tuesday.

Hold on to your hats, sports fans...football practices are just around the corner.



