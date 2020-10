Despite not playing this weekend, Oklahoma State moved to No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Two losses - Florida and Miami - ahead of them in the top ten allowed the Cowboys to move up. Along with moving ahead of those two teams, OSU also passed Penn State. The Nittany Lions stayed at No. 9.

The No. 7 ranking represents the highest ranking for the Pokes since they were sixth in the week four poll three seasons ago.