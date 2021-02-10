OStateIllustrated - Pokes land 3-star MO corner

A prospect from Missouri got Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy "dancing" on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. The video of Gundy's lockerroom antics is indicative of a new verbal. Sure enough, a few hours later, St. Louis Chaminade defensive back Cameron Epps announced his commitment via a video of his own, surrounded by family.

Listed at 6-2, 184 pounds in the Rivals database - his Twitter profile says 6-3, 205 - Epps has safety size. OSU recruited him as a corner prospect, however.

Rivals analyst Josh Helmholdt had this to say about Epps, shortly after his commitment:

"I know one of Cameron’s coaches well and they rave about his instincts and athleticism at CB for a big kid. He definitely is more safety sized, but if you have the top-end speed and the fluidity to flip your hips and run with WRs, doesn’t matter what size you are. He has a chance to be a really outstanding CB, and if it doesn’t work out you always can move him back to safety or bulk him up and make him a LB."

Epps is the fourth commitment in OSU's 2022 class.