OStateIllustrated - Pokes drop one spot in Coaches Poll

The combination of a bye week and no upsets in the top 15 meant Oklahoma State likely wasn't moving much in this week's polls. The Amway Coaches Poll is out, and OSU actually dropped one spot to No. 14.

The move was by virtue of 2-0 Wisconsin jumping the Cowboys. The Badgers also jumped Oregon to move into the No. 12 spot.

Elsewhere in the poll, previous OSU opponent Tulsa failed to crack the Top 25 after rallying to beat No. 19 SMU, which was the Golden Hurricane's second Top 25 win this season. Curiously, this week's Bedlam opponent - Oklahoma - moved up one spot by passing undefeated Coastal Carolina, despite also being idle this week.

The AP Poll will be released around 1 CST and we'll update this article with that information. It seems likely that there will be no change for OSU, as Wisconsin was already ahead of them in that poll. The Cowboys were No. 14 in that poll.