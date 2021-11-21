Pokes add Louisiana ATH
Oklahoma State football followed up a big shutout victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock Saturday night with a new addition to the 2023 class from the state of Louisiana.3-star athlete Kamryn Franklin ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news