STILLWATER – Oklahoma State football standout Justin Phillips is one of 51 linebackers included on the preseason watch list for the 2018 Butkus Award, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.

He is also one of just four players from Big 12 on the list for the honor, given annually to the best college linebacker in the nation.

Phillips, who was also included on the watch list for the 2018 Bednarik Award, is a senior from Pearland, Texas and firmly established as a leader of the defense. He was honored last season by the OSU coaching staff with the Leslie O’Neal Award presented to the team’s outstanding defensive player.

After starting every game at linebacker, Phillips finished as OSU’s third-leading tackler with 64 tackles and had 9.5 tackles for loss. His highlights from last season included pick-sixes in back-to-back games, with one going for 25 yards in OSU’s win at South Alabama and another going for 10 yards in OSU’s win at Pitt.

Semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be named Oct. 29, while finalists will be named Nov. 19 and the winner will be notified Dec. 4.

The Cowboys open the 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 30, when they host Missouri State at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater with kickoff set for 7 p.m.on FS1.