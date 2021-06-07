OV Breakdown: Tre Emory
Visitor: Tre EmoryPosition: DTVisit Dates: June 9-11Recruited By: Jioe Bob ClemementOSU offer date: Nov. 9, 2020 Top Schools list?: Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, OSU, SMU, TCUOther offers: Auburn Colo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news