OV Breakdown: Jacob Sexton
Visitor Jacob SextonPosition: OLVisit Dates: June 16-18Recruited By: Charlie DickeyOSU offer date: October 10, 2019Top Schools list?: Alabama, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&MOther offers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news