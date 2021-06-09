OV Breakdown: Dylahn McKinney
Visitor: Dylahn McKinneyPosition: CornerbackVisit Dates: June 9-11Recruited By: Tim DuffieOSU offer date: November 12, 2020Top Schools list?: Top 10 of Baylor, Kansas State, Missouri, SMU, UCF, Van...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news