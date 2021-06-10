OV Breakdown: Braylin Presley
Verbal: Braylin PresleyPosition: ATH (WR/RB)Visit Dates: June 9-11Recruited By: Kasey Dunn, John WozniakOSU offer date: November 11, 2020, committed on April 21, 2021Top Schools list?: N/AOther off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news