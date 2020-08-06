OStateIllustrated - OSU in the Coaches Poll

The first USA Today Coaches Poll has been released and Oklahoma State will start the season in the Top 25.

Clemson is in the top spot. Ohio State is second, and received 17 first place votes compared to Clemson's 38. The Cowboys check in at No. 16.

OSU one of four Big 12 teams ranked in the initial poll. They are behind Oklahoma (7) and Texas (14). Iowa State is No. 25.

Baylor, TCU and Kansas State were among those receiving votes.

