OStateIllustrated - OSU Covid cases steady

Oklahoma State released their updated Covid case numbers on Monday evening and they are holding relatively steady at five active cases. The total number of active cases is up by one over the previous week.

Cowboy football, following their unplanned bye week, has three active cases. That's the same number they had in last week's update.

The balance of the five active cases lies in the "all other sports" category, which encompasses all OSU athletic programs that are currently in their offseasons. That's up by a single case over last week's updates.

OSU athletics reports a total of 128 cumulative cases since June 1. That number minus current active cases would deduce to 123 recoveries in the athletic programs.