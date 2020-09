Oklahoma State released their regular Monday update of Covid-19 cases among Cowboy athletes. This week is the first substantial jump in cases.

Cowboy football currently has 7 active cases, up from just two a week ago.



Soccer now has the first active case since OSU began releasing data three weeks ago.

Cross country is holding steady at zero cases.

All other sports have a combined 11 active cases.

The total of 19 cases is up by 9 in the last week.