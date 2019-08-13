STILLWATER – Oklahoma State and Arkansas added two games to their upcoming football series, it was announced today. The two schools had previously announced matchups in 2024 and 2027 and have now added contests in 2032 and 2033, respectively.

The first matchup of the two schools since 1980 is scheduled for September 7, 2024, when the Razorbacks visit Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. The Cowboys return the favor on September 11, 2027 in Fayetteville. The two most recent additions to the series are a battle scheduled for September 18, 2032 in Stillwater and a September 17, 2032 clash in Fayetteville.

Separated by only about a three hour drive, Oklahoma State and Arkansas have met 46 times through the years. Both were members of the Southwest Conference from 1915-24, before OSU moved on to the Missouri Valley Conference. The series lived on, however, as the two schools met as non-conference opponents 38 times in the next 56 years - including every season from 1962-80 - before the series came to a halt. The Razorbacks own a 30-15-1 all-time advantage over the Cowboys, but it should be noted that 32 of the 46 meetings were played on Arkansas' home turf. The nine matchups played in Stillwater produced a 4-4-1 dead heat and OSU owns a 3-2-1 advantage over the Hogs on neutral soil.

For tickets to OSU football games, fans can reach okstate.com/tickets, call 1-877-ALL-4-OSU or contact the athletics ticket office via text message at 877-255-4678.