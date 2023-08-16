STILLWATER – Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver is one of 85 FBS players included on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

A junior out of Edmond Santa Fe High School, Oliver is one of 11 Big 12 players included on the list for the award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Oliver moved to linebacker in the spring of 2023 after starting his career at defensive end his first two seasons.

He put together one of the most impressive true freshman seasons in the nation and in Oklahoma State history in 2021, earning unanimous Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year honors and freshman All-America honors. Highlights from that season included ranking No. 7 in the FBS and setting an OSU freshman record with 11.5 sacks.

As a sophomore last year, Oliver earned All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches for a second consecutive season. He played in all 13 games and led the team with 5.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries, while his 7.5 tackles for loss ranked fourth.

Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced November 13, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28. The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards held December 7, and the formal presentation will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

The Oklahoma State football team is scheduled to open the 2023 season September 2 when it faces Central Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



