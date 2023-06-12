Oklahoma State wins out for versatile three-star David Kabongo
Three-star Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson athlete David Kabongo has found his home. Kabongo announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday, effectively shutting down his recruitment.
Kabongo chose the Cowboys over a top-five that included Kansas, Indiana, SMU, and UTSA. Additionally, Missouri, TCU, and Texas also extended offers. He feels that Big 12 program from Stillwater is the best place for him to grow on and off the field.
"I chose (Oklahoma State) because I feel like it’s the best opportunity for me to compete and develop (into) a high-caliber defensive back," Kabongo told Rivals.com.
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys identified the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex standout as a top priority for its 2024 class. Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt led the way for the Pokes in this recruitment.
"Their overall message was that they were going to give me a chance to earn and compete at a high level," Kabongo explained about what won him over. "And that things weren’t going to be spoon fed."
*****
RIVALS REACTS
David Kabongo is a defensive chess piece that can play all over the secondary. The 6-foot, 175-pound prospect thrives at safety on the high school level as he combines his coverage ability with his willingness to be physical in run support.
Kabongo has two-way ability as he has experience on the offensive side of the ball, as well. He should instantly provide value on special teams in addition to the upside that he brings to the defensive backfield.
The newest Oklahoma State pledge is a high-IQ player that has big-game experience in the Lone Star State. He has shined in camp settings as well as during Friday nights on meaningful stages in Texas high school football.
Kabongo bolsters an Oklahoma State haul that also features fellow Texas defensive backs Landyn Cleveland out of Mansfield Legacy and Willie Nelson from Longview.