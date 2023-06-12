Three-star Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson athlete David Kabongo has found his home. Kabongo announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday, effectively shutting down his recruitment.

Kabongo chose the Cowboys over a top-five that included Kansas, Indiana, SMU, and UTSA. Additionally, Missouri, TCU, and Texas also extended offers. He feels that Big 12 program from Stillwater is the best place for him to grow on and off the field.

"I chose (Oklahoma State) because I feel like it’s the best opportunity for me to compete and develop (into) a high-caliber defensive back," Kabongo told Rivals.com.

Mike Gundy and the Cowboys identified the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex standout as a top priority for its 2024 class. Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and safeties coach Dan Hammerschmidt led the way for the Pokes in this recruitment.

"Their overall message was that they were going to give me a chance to earn and compete at a high level," Kabongo explained about what won him over. "And that things weren’t going to be spoon fed."

