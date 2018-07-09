STILLWATER – Oklahoma State athletics has embarked on a multi-year initiative to enhance the fan experience at Boone Pickens Stadium, which includes over $1.5 million in concessions enhancements that Cowboy fans will enjoy this fall.

OSU has partnered with Sodexo to create a food court in the plaza level of the West endzone that will feature multiple local, regional and national restaurant partners.

This year’s restaurant partners include Aspen Coffee, Chick-Fil-A, Coney Island, Curty Shack, Down Home D’s BBQ, Firehouse Subs, Freddie’s Frozen Custard, Pie Five, Pizza Hut, Slim Chickens, Thai Loco and Zaxby’s.

Every concessions stand in BPS will feature additional points of sale. In all, OSU fans can look forward to 300 total concession points of sale, all with the ability to accept credit cards and Apple Pay.

The venue, which has undergone a two-year seat-widening process, is also being outfitted with “cool zones” with fans, misters and free water stations.

“The fan experience is important to us,” said OSU Director of Athletics Mike Holder. “We have spent a lot of time evaluating our work in this area and we will continue to do so.”

Also starting this fall, POSSE parking lots around Boone Pickens Stadium will open on gamedays at 8 a.m. regardless of kickoff time to allow fans additional time for tailgating activities.

The Cowboys have also partnered with Tailgate Guys, a provider of custom gameday experiences that includes bellhops, catering, high peak tents, tables with linens, chairs, media TV packages and more. Visit okstate.com/tailgateguys for more information.

These upgrades are in addition to the new $5 million video board currently being installed in BPS. The 1080HD resolution board measures roughly 56 feet tall and 110 feet wide, and will be the eighth largest at a college football-only stadium nationwide.

The Cowboy football season kicks off on Aug. 30 against Missouri State, and season tickets are on sale now. Call 877-ALL-4-OSU or visit okstate.com/tickets for more information.