Just eight days after receiving an offer from OSU, Jenks offensive lineman Logan Nobles pulled the trigger and announced his commitment via Twitter.

What a day Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are having. After picking up 2021 verbals from receivers Blaine and Bryson Green and defensive back Cam Smith earlier in the day, the Cowboys have now made it four new verbals on June 10th.

The 6-6, 267-pounder has 21 current offers, with Kansas, Tulsa and Vanderbilt being the top football programs outside of OSU that have offered. However, a look at his offer sheet reveals offers from the likes of Cornell, Dartmouth and Princeton. It's safe to say there won't be questions about his ability to qualify.

On the field, Nobles plays left tackle for the powerhouse Trojans. On film, he shows good feet and agility for his size. Nobles also has a penchant for downfield blocking that's not too common with o-linemen.

He is OSU's 11th verbal commit for 2021, and the fifth from the state of Oklahoma.