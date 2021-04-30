OStateIllustrated - No Pokes in first round

Thursday night's NFL Draft first round came and went without any Oklahoma State Cowboys hearing their name called. That's not a huge surprise, insofar as that offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was the only Poke who projected as a possible first round pick.

With Jenkins off the board in virtually all mock drafts in the 20's, his exclusion was a bit surprising.

The draft resumes with rounds two and three on Friday evening. Broadcasts on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network begin at 6 p.m. CST.

Updated mock drafts handle Jenkins' case with wildly different scenarios, ranging from the 34-th overall pick (second pick of the second round) to 55th. The latter would see him potentially re-unite with former Cowboys Mason Rudolph and James Washington in Pittsburg. Either way, Jenkins name being called on Friday night is pretty much a certainty.

By most projections, Tylan Wallace should also go in Friday night's rounds. Jenkins' fate on Thursday highlights the fact that projections go out the window when teams get to making actual picks. Still, Wallace's production and Pro Day stats say he's a solid 2nd-3rd round pick.

Jenkins falling out of the first may be a mere symptom of a larger problem - NFL front offices not having much respect for Big 12 players in 2021. Not a single Big 12 team had a player drafted in the first round.

Let me say that again: Big 12 players selected in the first round = 0.

The Big 12 was down a bit last season, that was widely known. However, it's a big step to having no league players taken in the first round.

In any event, both the league and OSU should get on the board on Friday night. Jenkins and Wallace are the only two Cowboys who project in the rounds, but Chuba Hubbard and Rodarius Williams are close enough in projections that a surprise third-round pick for either wouldn't be completely out of the blue.