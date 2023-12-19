As of Tuesday evening, Oklahoma State sits at 16 verbal commits headng into the early NLI signing day on Wednesday.

That number was bolstered by a new verbal in the form of jumbo ATH Jaden Allen-Hendrix on Tuesday afternoon.

Unlike many Mike Gundy-led signing days in the past, Wednesday should provide some intrigue (that could stretch into Thursday).

A pair of prospects visited Stillwater this past weekend along with Allen-Hendrix and as of this writing haven't publicly announced a commitment to OSU.

Del City wideout Ladanian Fields has long been committed to Big 12 rival TCU, but took his official to OSU this weekend...and was accompanied for at least part of the visit by long-time OSU verbal and cousin Rodney Fields. There has been no public flip here, but it certainly seems possible, if not probable.

The third visitor was St. Louis (MO) University safety Jacobi Oliphant. A three-star rated prospect by Rivals.com, Oliphant's offers don't necessarily match his ranking or production. He's announced a top five of OSU, Wyoming, Colorado State, Ohio and Arkansas State and plans to announce his decision on Thursday, Dec. 21. If he sounds familiar as a prospect, that could be because he attends the same high school that current Cowboy safety Cameron Epps came from. At 6-2, 205, Oliphant is comparable in size to Epps (6-3, 208 currently) as well.

The final potential drama comes in the form of a possible switch away from the Pokes.

Offensive lineman Nuki Mafi committed after an official visit with Salt Lake (UT) West teammate Semisi Tonga, who also committed. Tonga has since flipped to Arizona State. ASU has at least made overtures to Mafi, and thus seeing his signature officially announced by OSU is one of the few for fans to sweat, even just a bit.

Outside of the above scenarios, the rest of the morning/class is expected to go in typical Gundy fashion - signatures in as early as the commit is able to sign and little drama.