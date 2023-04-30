The 2023 NFL Draft finished up on Saturday afternoon and Oklahoma State wound up having a pair of former players selected in the draft.

EDGE/DL Tyler Lacy was the first to go, selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 4th-round (No. 130 overall).

Safety Jason Taylor II was selected in the 7th round by the Los Angeles Rams, with the 234th-overall pick of the draft.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings:

EDGE/DL Brock Martin - Las Vegas Raiders

LB Lamont Bishop - Seattle Seahawks

WR Braydon Johnson - Buffalo Bills

K Tanner Brown - Los Angeles Rams

DS Matt Hembrough - Phoenix Cardinals

We will update this list as new UDFA signings come to light.