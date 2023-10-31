STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was named the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week for an unprecedented third consecutive week, as well as the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance in OSU’s 45-13 win over Cincinnati Saturday night.

The news comes just a day after he was honored as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for a third straight week, becoming the first player in 10 years to achieve that streak.

Gordon rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 10.8 yards per carry in OSU’s win over Cincinnati, who entered the game with the Big 12’s best rushing defense. They were No. 18 nationally in that category.

Gordon joins Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders as the only Oklahoma State players to rush for more than 250 yards in consecutive weeks, as he ran for 282 yards the previous week at West Virginia.

The sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, also joins Boston College's Andre Williams (2013) as the only two FBS players over the last 20 seasons with 250 scrimmage yards in three straight games. Gordon's rushing total marked the most for an FBS player last week and the fourth-most for an FBS player in a game this season.

He has the No. 1 and No. 4 rushing games this year, as well as three of the top five yards from scrimmage games this year. His past two games mark the most rushing yards for an OSU player in a two-game span (553) since Barry Sanders posted 625 yards against Iowa State and Texas Tech in 1988. The performance also made him the only Power Five player with multiple 200+ yard games on the ground this season.

Gordon has reached more than 1,000 rushing yards for the season in just eight games, marking the quickest a Cowboy has surpassed the mark since Chuba Hubbard needed just six games in 2019. He has five straight games with more than 100 rushing yards. Gordon and Hubbard are the only Cowboys since 2010 with five straight games of 100+ rushing yards.

He has posted 11 total touchdowns in the past four games, including multiple scores in three straight games. Gordon is the FBS leader in rushing yards (1,087) and rushing yards per game (135.9). He also leads the nation in carries of 20 yards (15), 30 yards (12) and 40 yards (6). He is among the top 10 FBS players in rushing yards per carry (No. 2 - 7.71), all-purpose yards per game (No. 3 - 161.0), rushing touchdowns (No. 9 - 10) and total touchdowns (No. 10 - 11).

The Doak Walker Award has been awarded to the nation’s top running back since 1990, and since 2022, the award has recognized a national running back of the week. A select 20-person committee from the award’s full voting body of media and past winners chooses the weekly recipient.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football. The award is named after Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a Swarthmore College football player, coach, and sportswriter. The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 by his friend, Bert Bell, to present awards in his name to promote football safety. The Maxwell Award was founded in 1937.

Gordon and the Cowboys return to action Saturday, playing Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.