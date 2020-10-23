OStateIllustrated - Making the Case: Nick Martin

Making the Case: Nick Martin
Nick Martin has more than a dozen offers, but in recent days the three-star athlete narrowed his choices to three schools - all in the Big 12.
Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech made the cut for the Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove standout who could play running back or outside linebacker at the next level.
Martin’s newest offer among his top three came from the Cowboys, and there is a whole lot to like for Martin with Oklahoma State, especially since he could play on either side of the ball.
The three-star likes his relationships with Kansas State’s coaches and Texas Tech is also appealing because he has built a good bond with the coaching staff there and seems to like those guys a lot.
Still, it does not appear that one school has become a clear frontrunner in Martin’s recruitment, but everyone has a much-clearer picture of where things are headed as the three-star plans to stay in the Big 12.
Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the most sought-after athletes in the country will land, and then Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issues his verdict.
KANSAS STATE
At one point, I wasn't sure that Kansas State would continue to pursue Martin. When the Wildcats offered, there was a need. However, they've added players to the position group since that point.
Gardner-Edgerton (Kansas) athlete Davonte Pritchard is being recruited as a linebacker. K-State commit Gaven Haselhorst of Hays (Kansas) could play defensive end, but he also projects as a linebacker in the Wildcats' system. In addition to that, they took Krew Jackson from Arizona, and he is a project that will play in the middle of the defense, too. But with the attrition, and having three seniors set to depart, a fourth may be just what the doctor ordered. - Derek Young, KStateOnline.com
OKLAHOMA STATE
A relative newcomer to Martin's recruitment with an offer extended just over a month ago, Oklahoma State zoomed to the top of Martin's list. The results the Cowboy defense have shown on the field should help them here. - Jeff Johnson, OStateIllustrated.com
TEXAS TECH
Texas Tech offered Martin on Feb. 14 and has been recruiting him hard ever since. The other finalists offered in June (K-State) and September (Oklahoma State). I think the longevity of the relationship with the TTU coaches can help win, but most of the projections seem to read Oklahoma State at the moment. Martin has not visited any of the schools in his top three and will graduate early, so I believe relationships and his level of comfort with the coaching staff will determine where he commits over the next month. - Matt Clare, RedRaiderSports.com
THE VERDICT
“Martin was excited about his offer from Oklahoma State and likes the way the defense is playing and how he fits. I have the Pokes winning this one.” - Mike Farrell, National Recruiting Director,Rivals.com