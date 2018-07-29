Ticker
Mahon becomes third verbal in 2020 class

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Publisher

For their latest addition to the 2020 class, Oklahoma State turned to a high school they're very familiar with. Denton Guyer defensive end Grant Mahon announced his verbal commitment on Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

The three-star prospect is 6-5 and 270 pounds and is the Cowboys' third commitment for the '20 class. Check out Mahon's highlights from his sophomore season below.

