Mahon becomes third verbal in 2020 class
For their latest addition to the 2020 class, Oklahoma State turned to a high school they're very familiar with. Denton Guyer defensive end Grant Mahon announced his verbal commitment on Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
100% COMMITTED. #gopokes @joebobclements @CoachGRichDL @CoachGundy— Grant Mahon (@GrantMahon1) July 29, 2018
The three-star prospect is 6-5 and 270 pounds and is the Cowboys' third commitment for the '20 class. Check out Mahon's highlights from his sophomore season below.