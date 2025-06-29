Lutz adds Israeli pro guard
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
A group of five prospects that pack plenty of star power compose the final OV group for a while.
A change in scheme has made for a smaller DE corps.
It was a relatively slow weekend on the official visit front, with just Edmond Santa Fe's Landen Anderson in Stillwater
The Pokes will host just one official visitor over the weekend.
A group of five prospects that pack plenty of star power compose the final OV group for a while.
A change in scheme has made for a smaller DE corps.