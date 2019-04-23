Louisiana RB Iverson Celestine itching for first Power 5 offer
MANDEVILLE, La. — Offers have rolled in early on for 2021 Fontainebleau (La.) running back Iverson Celestine. However, the anticipation for the first Power 5 offer is building.Celestine has secured...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news