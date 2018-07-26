Langston Anderson might be committed by the end of the summer, but you’re not going to know whether he is – or to where – until February. Anderson was one of the more popular names at wide receiver out of Texas this spring and is capping his summer with a run of visits to several top programs this week. While many of Texas’ top uncommitted prospects are making the rounds this weekend – with some commitments likely to follow – Anderson isn’t worried about putting his decision out in the atmosphere – if he has, in fact, made one. He did make some headlines on Wednesday, however, when he picked up an offer from TCU following a visit. He said that the Frogs have been looking to get him on campus for some time, and when they did, they made it clear he was a top target for them. “They said they’ve been looking at me at the outside, but said I could work out of the slot if teams started double-teaming too much,” he said. “But they said they need more guys on the outside and they see me as one of those guys.”

The Frogs will hope the impression made was a strong one, Anderson is heading out to Oklahoma State this weekend before camping at Baylor on Sunday. The Bears have become a trendy team among those predicted to land his commitment, but Anderson said that he’s keeping a close eye on how things pan out this fall before he’s ready to give up too much when it comes to his connection there. “I’m looking to see the change in the program there,” he said. “I’m thinking about what that team is going to look like once all the seniors from the [final Art Briles class] are gone. I’m hoping that they have a better season this year.” Otherwise, Anderson said that Texas and Ole Miss are two teams that have come forward as likely official visit destinations, and he’s thought about making a return to Stillwater for another. Anderson’s only official visit this summer was to Arizona State in early-June.

IN HIS WORDS