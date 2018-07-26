Langston Anderson talks TCU offer; possible fall OV destinations
Beyond blessed !!! To say I have received an offer from Texas Christian University !!🐸 @SkysTheLimitWR @RivalsKroogCity @RivalsKroogCity@TCUFootball #FrogsUp #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/dNYYa9ImEY— langston(L.A.)anderson (@nikeflow_81) July 26, 2018
Langston Anderson might be committed by the end of the summer, but you’re not going to know whether he is – or to where – until February.
Anderson was one of the more popular names at wide receiver out of Texas this spring and is capping his summer with a run of visits to several top programs this week. While many of Texas’ top uncommitted prospects are making the rounds this weekend – with some commitments likely to follow – Anderson isn’t worried about putting his decision out in the atmosphere – if he has, in fact, made one.
He did make some headlines on Wednesday, however, when he picked up an offer from TCU following a visit. He said that the Frogs have been looking to get him on campus for some time, and when they did, they made it clear he was a top target for them.
“They said they’ve been looking at me at the outside, but said I could work out of the slot if teams started double-teaming too much,” he said. “But they said they need more guys on the outside and they see me as one of those guys.”
The Frogs will hope the impression made was a strong one, Anderson is heading out to Oklahoma State this weekend before camping at Baylor on Sunday. The Bears have become a trendy team among those predicted to land his commitment, but Anderson said that he’s keeping a close eye on how things pan out this fall before he’s ready to give up too much when it comes to his connection there.
“I’m looking to see the change in the program there,” he said. “I’m thinking about what that team is going to look like once all the seniors from the [final Art Briles class] are gone. I’m hoping that they have a better season this year.”
Otherwise, Anderson said that Texas and Ole Miss are two teams that have come forward as likely official visit destinations, and he’s thought about making a return to Stillwater for another. Anderson’s only official visit this summer was to Arizona State in early-June.
IN HIS WORDS
More on his TCU visit
“I knew that TCU was a big program, but I thought there were a lot of students but I found out that there are really only around 10,000 people there, so the class size is smaller,” he said. “It was great seeing the facility, meeting Gary Patterson, and checking out the quarterbacks they have coming up are going to be unbelievable.
“I got to spend some time with [outside receivers] coach Rusty Burns, talked over some of their plays, and how their receivers operate in different situations against some man or zone defenses.”
On Oklahoma State, where he’s making his first visit
“They have a history of producing wide receivers,” he said. “They just had James Washington go to the NFL. Mike Gundy has been there, Kasey Dunn has been there, they’ve got the quarterback from Denton Ryan [Spencer Sanders] so they’re going to have a good offense.
“I’m looking to get in the film room with them, talking with the coaches and seeing what the feeling is like,” he said. “I wouldn’t say they’ve been recruiting me as hard as some others, but Coach Dunn has let me know to check his résumé and that it speaks for itself.”
On Ole Miss
“They keep sending me things telling me that they have one of the top wide receiver classes coming in,” he said. “I knew [Matt Luke] from before they made him the head coach and I think he’s a cool, honest, nice guy and I’m looking forward to getting to know him better.”
On Texas
“They’re starting to get closer and closer to me,” he said. “The pastor at my church was [receivers coach] Drew Mehringer’s youth pastor, so we’ve talked about that some. He’s come by my school a number of times and been up front with me and I’ve liked that.”
