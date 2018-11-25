Ticker
Kolar announces transfer

Jeff Johnson • OStateIllustrated.com
Quarterback John Kolar announced his intent to transfer out from Oklahoma State after he graduates in December on Sunday night.

Kolar's decision does not come as a surprise, given that he was the fifth quarterback on OSU's depth chart as a redshirt junior this year. Kolar becomes the fifth Cowboy to announce transfer plans during the 2018 season. The others include S Chance Cook, WR Jalen McCleskey, S Thabo Mwaniki and RB J.D. King. Cook was a walk-on, while McCleskey and Kolar are graduate transfers. If Cook ends up playing somewhere else in 2019, it would also be as a grad transfer.

