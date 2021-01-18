KHP: I'm staying
Just under a week after he declared early for the NFL draft, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has had a change of heart and will return for the 2021 season at Oklahoma State. In a tweet Monday afternoon, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news