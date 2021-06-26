Kawecki picks the Pokes
One of the last June official visitors, Austin Kawecki became the first new verbal to come from a slew of OV's this month on Saturday.
The offensive lineman went with simplicity for his Twitter announcement, simply writing "COMMITTED!!!" with an attached gif showing his pick.
Kawecki is Charile Dickey's first addition of an offensive lineman to the current 2022 verbal commitment list. (Kelvin Banks had previously been there.) The 6-5, 265-pounder had offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boise State, Colorado, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, along with several others.
Along with OSU, Kawecki had visited USC (June 4), Colorado (June 11) and Baylor (June 18). A visit to North Carolina had been set for July 1, but presumably that one is off. As soon as we're able to touch base with Kawecki, we'll update that. Until then, here is Kawecki's OV Breakdown from earlier this week.