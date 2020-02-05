Jordon Simmons was one of three Michigan State commits that planned to sign Wednesday February 5, but that was before the news broke Tuesday afternoon that Mark Dantonio submitted his resignation.

The Spartans are now without a head coach, so the three-star running back out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern has postponed his signing.

"I am not sure when I will be ready to sign," said Simmons. "I was shocked when I heard the news. I was in class, and I didn't believe it at first. I had to look it up and then when I found out it was true, me and my family was in shock.

"I made the decision Tuesday night that I wasn't going to sign Wednesday. I talked to my recruiter, coach Samuel, and he completely understood. I don't know who the next head coach will be, I don't know who will be on that staff, and I just need more time."

Simmons made it clear that Michigan State is still strongly being considered. The Spartans have not been eliminated because of Simmons' love for the school, but it is now a wait and see situation for him.

"I am not sure how much time I will need. I think it will be some time before I know what I am going to do. I need to see who Michigan State hires and what happens there.

"I talked to Oklahoma State Tuesday night and I have heard from Virginia, Washington State, Middle Tennessee and a few others. My dad has talked to a few schools too.

"Some others will probably come in later once they know where their numbers are after today. I am just going to see what happens and who reaches out."

This is just the first day Simmons can sign, so he knows he has plenty of time. With the new rule of February being a dead period, Simmons would not be allowed to take another official visit until March if he decided that is what needs to happen.

Simmons said numerous times, "I just need more time", and he knows he is in no rush to make a final decision.

At this time, he remains committed to Michigan State.