Saint Louis (Mo.) University High standout Jacobi Oliphant has continued to impress this fall. The 6-foot-4, 200 pound safety/athlete has every tool to become a difference maker at the next level and college coaches have continued to take notice.

Oklahoma State became the latest school to enter the mix by extending a scholarship offer to Oliphant on Sunday. He plans on taking an official visit to to Stillwater soon, but Oklahoma State isn't the only school that will be receiving a visit prior to the early singing period.