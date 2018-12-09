Jackson makes the call
Hutchinson (KS) C.C. running back Dezmon Jackson's stock has been on the rise recently, with Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Utah all offering scholarships. Jackson took an official visit to Stillwater this weekend and gave his verbal during the visit.
Ten days out from the start of the early signing period, Jackson's commitment give the Cowboys 19 for the 2019 class. Jackson is the sole running back in the class thus far and is the second JUCO prospect to verbally commit to OSU.
Lightly recruited (in terms of D1 offers) out of El Dorado, AR, Jackson had an impact at Hutch as a true freshman. In 2017, he had 61 carries for 411 yards and four touchdowns. He blew up in his sophomore season, averaging 110.5 yards per game while piling up 1,216 yards and 13 scores. Though he didn't do it much, Jackson put up some impressive numbers on kick returns, putting up 117 yards with just three returns. That's a 39 yard average per return.
With Justice Hill leaving early for the NFL and J.D. King transferring, a JUCO running back was almost a necessity to shore up depth at the position. The Cowboys could still add a high school prospect to the class as well, with Deondrick Glass being the clear No. 1 target left in the prep RB ranks.