Hutchinson (KS) C.C. running back Dezmon Jackson's stock has been on the rise recently, with Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Utah all offering scholarships. Jackson took an official visit to Stillwater this weekend and gave his verbal during the visit.

Ten days out from the start of the early signing period, Jackson's commitment give the Cowboys 19 for the 2019 class. Jackson is the sole running back in the class thus far and is the second JUCO prospect to verbally commit to OSU.