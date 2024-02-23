Late February in college sports has the unique combination of winter and spring sports going at the same time, and the final weekend of the month stacks up as a big one for Oklahoma State.

Cowboy baseball kicks things off on Friday afternoon with a 3:00 matchup with Michigan in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. It's the first of a three-game set Fri/Sat/Sun which will see the Cowboys also take on No. 2 Arkansas (Saturday, 7 PM) and No. 4 Oregon State (Sunday, 5 PM). All games are available for streaming via FloBaseball.

Even when the records aren't great, Bedlam basketball is always a big deal. As has become a trend, Mike Boynton's Cowboys have struggled this season, but have turned very dangerous in February. They'll be looking to win their third game in a row when they host the Sooners in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The game is set for a 3:00 tip and will be televised on ESPN2. The Cowgirls will head to Norman for their own Bedlam matchup with a 1:00 tip on Saturday.

2nd-ranked Cowboy wrestling will host No. 4 Iowa in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday in GIA. The expected crowd of 13,811 comes a week after nearly 10,000 fans watched OSU beat up on rival OU. The dual will be televised nationally on FS1.

No. 8 Cowgirl softball continues their short residency in Florida, finishing out the South Florida showdown with games against Yale (Friday, 3:30) and early morning tilts against Pitt and Loyola (Chicago) with 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM first pitches on Saturday, respectively. The Cowgirls already racked up big wins earlier this week over No, 18 Florida and No. 4 Washington.

No. 1-ranked Cowgirl tennis will host Princeton on Saturday at 1 PM.

The 23rd-ranked Men's Tennis Cowboys host Wichita State on Sunday, and the men's and women's Cross-Country and Track & Field teams will compete in the Big 12 Indoor conference meet over the weekend as well.