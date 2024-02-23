Huge weekend for OSU sports on tap
Late February in college sports has the unique combination of winter and spring sports going at the same time, and the final weekend of the month stacks up as a big one for Oklahoma State.
Cowboy baseball kicks things off on Friday afternoon with a 3:00 matchup with Michigan in the Kubota College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. It's the first of a three-game set Fri/Sat/Sun which will see the Cowboys also take on No. 2 Arkansas (Saturday, 7 PM) and No. 4 Oregon State (Sunday, 5 PM). All games are available for streaming via FloBaseball.
Even when the records aren't great, Bedlam basketball is always a big deal. As has become a trend, Mike Boynton's Cowboys have struggled this season, but have turned very dangerous in February. They'll be looking to win their third game in a row when they host the Sooners in Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The game is set for a 3:00 tip and will be televised on ESPN2. The Cowgirls will head to Norman for their own Bedlam matchup with a 1:00 tip on Saturday.
2nd-ranked Cowboy wrestling will host No. 4 Iowa in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday in GIA. The expected crowd of 13,811 comes a week after nearly 10,000 fans watched OSU beat up on rival OU. The dual will be televised nationally on FS1.
No. 8 Cowgirl softball continues their short residency in Florida, finishing out the South Florida showdown with games against Yale (Friday, 3:30) and early morning tilts against Pitt and Loyola (Chicago) with 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM first pitches on Saturday, respectively. The Cowgirls already racked up big wins earlier this week over No, 18 Florida and No. 4 Washington.
No. 1-ranked Cowgirl tennis will host Princeton on Saturday at 1 PM.
The 23rd-ranked Men's Tennis Cowboys host Wichita State on Sunday, and the men's and women's Cross-Country and Track & Field teams will compete in the Big 12 Indoor conference meet over the weekend as well.