STILLWATER – Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace have been named to the 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday.

Hubbard, who was a unanimous All-American last season, was named to the first team, while Wallace, an All-American in 2018, was named to the second team. The duo comprises two of the 50 overall players selected and makes OSU one of just 11 programs total and the only Big 12 team with multiple players honored.

A Heisman candidate out of Canada, Hubbard adds the honor to a long list of accolades he received last season. In addition to his unanimous All-America honors, he was also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and a nominee for the Big 12 Student-Athlete of the Year. He also finished eighth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy, which marks the third best finish for a Canadian player, and was named the Cornish Trophy winner, which is given to best Canadian player in NCAA football.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta, native ended the 2019 season as the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game. He ranked first among all players from Power Five conferences in rushing touchdowns and led the Big 12 in both points scored and total touchdowns.

Hubbard’s season total of 2,094 rushing yards ranks 16th in FBS history and third in Big 12 Conference history. It marked the second-best single-season total in school history, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 1988 Heisman season.

Additionally, Hubbard rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his last 11 games, which was the longest active streak in the nation, and led the country with 15 rushes of 30 yards or longer, nine rushes of 40 yards or longer, seven rushes of 50 yards or longer, five rushes of 60 yards or longer, three rushes of 70 yards or longer, two rushes of 80 yards or longer and one rush of 90 yards or longer.

His top performances from the 2019 season included the largest single-game rushing total for any Power Five Conference player all year with 296 yards against Kansas State, a 256 rushing yard day against Tulsa for the sixth-highest single-game output in the FBS last season and a 223 rushing yard day against TCU that marked the first time a running back has gone over 200 yards in a game against the Horned Frogs in Gary Patterson’s 19 years as head coach.

Wallace, who missed OSU’s final five games due to injury in 2019, ranks third among active FBS players with 2,512 career receiving yards and is second with 20 career receiving touchdowns. He has totaled 11 games with 100 or more receiving yards in the past two seasons and finished 2018 as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s best pass catcher.

A senior out of Fort Worth, Texas, Wallace was named a Midseason All-American by The Athletic last season and also earned second-team All-Big 12 status despite missing half of the conference season. During the week of his injury, he was averaging 112.9 receiving yards per game to rank fourth in the FBS and first among all receivers from Power Five conferences. His 903 yards through eight games led the Big 12 and his eight receiving touchdowns ranked second in the league.

Wallace was also leading the nation in catches of 60 yards or longer, catches of 70 yards or longer and catches of 90 yards or longer before his injury. Among Power Five conference receivers with a minimum of 45 receptions, he was leading the nation with 17.0 yards per reception.

The 2020 season will mark the 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team, which marks the longest running All-America team. In late November, the 2020 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 FBS schools and will be certified by Marcum’s New Haven-based accounting firm.