Temerrick Johnson DE, Midlothian Heritage (TX) - Midlothian Heritage beat Seguin 21-14 this weekend to remain unbeaten. Johnson had a monster game, recording 9 total tackles with 5 for losses, 3 sacks and a QB hurry.

Tre Griffiths WR, Keller (TX) - Keller lost to Timber Creek 35-31. Griffiths grabbed six passes for 142 yards and 3 TD's in the loss.

Armstrong Nnodim DL, Horn (TX) - Horn was off this weekend. Royse City up next Nov. 3rd

Rodney Fields RB, Del City - Del City beat Coweta 43-14. Fields had 11 carries for 120 yards with 2 TD

Luke Webb DL, Deer Park (TX) - Deer Park beat Sam Rayburn 50-7. No stats up.

David Kabongo DB, Byron Nelson (TX) - Byron Nelson handled Southlake Carroll this weekend 34-17. There weren’t stats for Byron Nelson on MaxPreps

Caleb Hackleman OL, Pleasant Grove (TX) - Pleasant Grove Hawks remained unbeaten with a 56-6 over North Lamar. No stats up.

Gunnar Wilson LB, Melissa (TX) - Melissa beat Princeton 56-13. There were no stats for the game on MaxPreps.

Chauncey Johnson OL, Lonoke (Ark) - Lonoke fell to Stuttgart 45-34. No stats up.

Willie Nelson DB, Longview (TX) - Longview beat Tyler 34-12. Nelson logged 4 tackles and a very nice INT

Landyn Cleveland DB, Mansfield Legacy (TX) - Broncos were beaten by Cedar Hill 42-7. No stats posted.

Jonathan Agumadu LB, McKinney TX - McKinney beat Guyer 37-20. Agumadu had 3 TOT and a sack.

Josh Ford TE, Stillwater (OK) - Pioneers beat Tahlequah 55-14, with OSU commit Josh Ford had a catch for a TD and recorded a tackle for loss.

Nuku Mafi OL, West High(UT) - lost 36-34 in OT to Alta to end their season. No stats up.

Semisi Tonga OL, West High(UT)- lost 36-34 in OT to Alta to end their season. No stats up.