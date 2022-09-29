Camron Heard (Houston Furr) - Heard showed up all over the field in Furr's 62-13 over Wheatly. Threw the air Heard was 4-for-9 for 46 yards and two touchdowns. He added 12 carries for 121 yards and three scores on the ground, 12 yds receiving on one catch. He capped all of that with a punt block.

Jakobe Sanders (Stillwater) -did not play following injury in week 3, but did participate Stillwater in Stillwater's Homecoming coronation. Stillwater beat a wholly overmatched U,S, Grant 85-0 and remained undefeated. Jaedon Foreman (Del City) - Del City beat Tulsa East Central 63-7. Forman and the Del City defense limited EC to 110 yards of total offense.

Dylan Smith (Braswell) - team lost 43-7 to Allen. Smith had 2 catches for 14 yds, 3 solo, 2 assisted for 5 tackles