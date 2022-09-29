How the vebals fared: Week 5 recap
Camron Heard (Houston Furr) - Heard showed up all over the field in Furr's 62-13 over Wheatly. Threw the air Heard was 4-for-9 for 46 yards and two touchdowns. He added 12 carries for 121 yards and three scores on the ground, 12 yds receiving on one catch. He capped all of that with a punt block.
Jakobe Sanders (Stillwater) -did not play following injury in week 3, but did participate Stillwater in Stillwater's Homecoming coronation. Stillwater beat a wholly overmatched U,S, Grant 85-0 and remained undefeated.
Jaedon Foreman (Del City) - Del City beat Tulsa East Central 63-7. Forman and the Del City defense limited EC to 110 yards of total offense.
Dylan Smith (Braswell) - team lost 43-7 to Allen. Smith had 2 catches for 14 yds, 3 solo, 2 assisted for 5 tackles
Zane Flores (Gretna, NE) - Gretna beat Bellevue East 63-7 and Flores continued to put up big numbers. He went 11-for-22, for 242 yards and four touchdowns in helping keep Gretna undefeated.
Kamryn Franklin (Oak Grove, LA) - Oak Grove won big 61-26 and Franklin returned a fumble 24-yds for a touchdown.
Jelani McDonald (Connally Waco, TX) - team lost 52-21 to Brownwood, he did not register on score sheet, and it's not looking like he played.
Poasa Utu (Kennedale) - Team won 15-0 over Eastern Hills via forfeit. Eastern Hills was involved in a brawl previous week, and was not allowed to play
Ricky Lolohea (Trinity) -lost to North Crowley 42-20 dropping to 0-5, no stats reported for Trinity