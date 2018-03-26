Here's our second version of the Hot 11 for 2019. Today's list features three newcomers (as the previously-committed players dropped off), as well as some movement inside the list.

1. Dax Hill - The field just gets deeper, with Oregon and UCLA both offering last week. Still, until we hear that OSU is out or falling back in the pack, Justice's brother is likely to remain in the top spot.

2. Enoch Jackson, Jr - The former Stillwater Pioneer's stock is rising after winning the defensive line MVP honors at Sunday's Rivals 3-stripe camp in Dallas. Visited OSU on March 12th, and the Cowboys should be a big factor in his recruitment.

3. Garrett Wilson - Maybe we're reading too much into it, but when Rivals polled 3-stripe Houston top prospects on where their peers would end up, Wilson was the lone guy to say Gunnell would end up at OSU. “He’s gonna get to sling that ball around a bunch and they’re going to take care of him - he’s going to be the man up there.” Seems reasonable to think those things will enter Wilson's mind for his own path as well.

4. Grant Gunnell - As mentioned above, almost no one is picking OSU as the leader or even among them. We think they're the dark horse that no one sees coming, though.

5. DeMaryion Houston - There hasn't been a lot of news on Houston's recruitment since our last update. He did participate in Sunday's 3-Stripe camp, so there could be some news this week.

6. Trace Ford - Take what was written above on Houston and apply it here for Ford.

7. Collin Clay - The Putnam City DE released his top 10 last week and it included OSU - along with Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Michigan, Colorado, UNC, Oregon, Georgia and Duke.

8. Deion Hankins - One of OSU's most recent offers, Hankins might be OSU's best shot at a high end running back at this point, though it is early in the process. OSU, Texas Tech, UTEP, Utah, San Diego State and SMU are the contenders.

9. La'Vone Shenault - Another target at a pipeline school. Shenault's older brother plays for Colorado and that could be a factor. Visited OSU unofficially in January.

10. Cole Birmingham - The 6-5, 296 pound offensive tackle visited OSU unofficially two weeks ago and picked up an offer while in Stillwater. He's also added offers from Colorado and Cal since then.