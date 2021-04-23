OStateIllustrated - Hoops officially sings Newton

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton signed former Syracuse and Mt. Zion Prep standout wing Woody Newton.

Newton, a former Rivals four-star recruit out of District Heights, Maryland, is coming off a freshman campaign for the Orange that included 46.4 percent shooting, a 38.9 percent clip from 3-point and averages of 3.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

“We are looking forward to having Woody Newton in our program,” Boynton said. “His length, versatility and shot making ability will be an instant asset to our roster. Woody comes from a terrific family and has been well coached throughout his life. He fits our #LetsWork culture and is someone our fans will enjoy watching play in a Cowboy Uniform.”

Known for his defensive versatility and his slashing ability on the wings, Newton (6-8, 200, G/F, District Heights, Md.) opened his Syracuse career with nine points and five boards in a win over Niagara, and followed it up with nine points and eight rebounds in the win against Rider. He was a combined 4-of-6 from deep in those contests.

In ACC play, Newton had additional solid outings against Boston College and No. 21 Rutgers, logging nine and six points, respectively. He also saw the floor in games against Duke, Clemson, Pittsburgh, and hit a 3-pointer in Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament upset over No. 6 seed San Diego State.

Rivals rated Newton the nation’s No. 126 recruit and the No. 26 power forward in America coming out of Mt. Zion Prep in 2020, where he proved a scoring threat and a defensive stalwart thanks to his ability to guard multiple positions inside and on the perimeter.

After starting the season 8-0, Newton led the Warriors to the 2019 National Prep School quarterfinals as a senior at Mt. Zion. His highlights included a 21-point outburst against Brewster Academy that included five 3-pointers and a 26-point night against Hargrave Military Prep.

Prior to his time at Mt. Zion, Newton starred at McKinley Tech, where he was named an All-DC First Team selection by DMVelite.com. He averaged 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game with the Trainers in 2017-18. Newton also competed for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit.

He joins a Cowboy basketball team coming off a 21-win campaign that included a trip to the Big 12 Championship final, a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament and a 9-5 record against ranked opponents. The author of back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes, Boynton has now signed nine players rated four or five stars since November of 2018.