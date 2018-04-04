Five practices in to spring football, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has clear goals in mind for the top priorities for the rest of the spring - defense and quarterbacks.

“First off, we're learning a new defense, so we've got a long ways to go there from a terminology, technique, responsibility standpoint," Gundy said. "We have a number of new coaches in our organization and they are working to learn our team and to figure out where everybody should fit. I think that's the most important part of spring ball. Secondly, we're going to have to establish who we feel like gives us the best chance going into August to be our quarterback. Our offense is going to be the same. We're not going to change what we do or change what we've done for a number of years. Those will be the two areas that will be the most important for us to solidify throughout spring ball.”

As far as the QB's go, Gundy didn't mention graduate transfer Dru Brown, as he isn't expected until this summer. He did provide a synopsis of where things stand at the position 1/3 of the way through spring ball.

“Taylor (Cornelius) is the same as he's been. You guys have seen him for years," Gundy said. "Now he goes out there with the first group. (Keondre) Wudtee is getting the twos. We run the same plays. We don't do much of anything different. Obviously Taylor is what we think could be a more effective runner than what Mason was, but you won't see a lot of different schemes than what we've done over the last four or five years.”