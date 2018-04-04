Five practices in to spring football, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has clear goals in mind for the top priorities for the rest of the spring - defense and quarterbacks.
“First off, we're learning a new defense, so we've got a long ways to go there from a terminology, technique, responsibility standpoint," Gundy said. "We have a number of new coaches in our organization and they are working to learn our team and to figure out where everybody should fit. I think that's the most important part of spring ball. Secondly, we're going to have to establish who we feel like gives us the best chance going into August to be our quarterback. Our offense is going to be the same. We're not going to change what we do or change what we've done for a number of years. Those will be the two areas that will be the most important for us to solidify throughout spring ball.”
As far as the QB's go, Gundy didn't mention graduate transfer Dru Brown, as he isn't expected until this summer. He did provide a synopsis of where things stand at the position 1/3 of the way through spring ball.
“Taylor (Cornelius) is the same as he's been. You guys have seen him for years," Gundy said. "Now he goes out there with the first group. (Keondre) Wudtee is getting the twos. We run the same plays. We don't do much of anything different. Obviously Taylor is what we think could be a more effective runner than what Mason was, but you won't see a lot of different schemes than what we've done over the last four or five years.”
While replacing Mason Rudolph will certainly be a challenge, the defensive side of the ball has even more going on this spring with a new coordinator and fifth coach on that side of the ball.
“Coach (Jim Knowles) is a 4-2-5 guy, from a scheme standpoint," Gundy said. "But if you look at what's happening with the defense, if you're not in a 3-down, the contour of the defense is pretty much the same. I don't know that you'll see a lot of difference in a scheme and structure-wise. I'm hoping that with Coach (Knowles) and our staff and what we're bringing to the table this spring and this fall, that it will give the defense a little boost, and that's really what we needed. There's times that we had played well enough, but then there was times we didn't play well enough on that side of the ball, in my opinion. I've still yet to determine who's fault that could be, but for that reason we made a change and that's one of the most important parts of spring ball, is that with Coach (Knowles) and his philosophies and what he believes in to give a little jolt to believe in.”
Former Cowboy Greg Richmond joins the staff and Joe Bob Clements in coaching the defensive line. Gundy said the addition of Richmond was about balancing out the distribution of assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. The Cowboys now have five on offense and five on defense.
Defensive end Cole Walterschied has bought into the idea of having two coaches working with the Cowboy d-linemen.
"It's nice having two sets of eyes," he said. "Two voices to listen to and two different opinions to learn better and more efficiently. It's a great addition and Coach (Richmond) is a great guy and a great coach.
"He brings an extra level of intensity. He played in the league for a few years, so he knows a little extra and it's very helpful. He really knows his stuff as pass rush goes."