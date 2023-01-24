Right in line with his typical naming of new hires in the last week of January or first couple of weeks in February, Mike Gundy named his new defensive corrdinator today, along with a pair of new titles for existing defensive coaches.

With recent offensive hires Mike Yurcich and Sean Gleeson, Gundy wasn't afraid to dip into Division II for offensive coordinator hires. Now, he's done the same on defense. Bryan Nardo's job before Oklahoma State was one season as the DC at Gannon University. Prior to that, he was the DC at Emporia State for 8 season. In between those two coodinator gigs, Nardo spent the 2020-21 seasons as Youngstown State's linebackers coach.

“I cannot thank Coach Gundy and the rest of the staff enough for their openness throughout this entire process and for trusting me with this responsibility,” Nardo said. “I am extremely excited to join the rich tradition of Oklahoma State football. I can’t wait to get to work and continue to build upon all of the great things that have been done here throughout history. I spent eight years recruiting the state of Oklahoma, seeing first hand the amount of pride people have in this university’s athletic programs. There’s no better place to be able to represent.

“I am also thankful for Coach Erik Raeburn and Lisa Goddard McGuirk for the opportunities they presented me with at Gannon. Their trust and belief is something I don’t feel like I will ever be able to truly repay. Gannon is a special place and I loved every day working there. This is an exciting time for my family. Emma, Dominick, Elijah and I are excited to get to Stillwater and begin building relationships within the community.”

Last season at Gannon, Nardo coached the Golden Knights to improvement over the prior season in nearly every defensive category, including scoring defense, yards per play, rush defense, pass defense and total defense.

“I’m excited about the addition of the Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator,” coach Gundy said. “He’s a young energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He’s been successful and his innovative system has helped win games everywhere he’s been.

“Additionally, I have elevated Joe Bob Clements to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie to Defensive Passing Game Coordinator. They’ve had a long-term commitment to Oklahoma State and have been a large part of the success of our program.”

Clements was certainly a candidate for the job, while it's safe to assume that cornerbacks coach Duffie was also an internal candidate this go-round. OSU's release did not specifically name the play-calling duties on defense, but it is safe to assume it will be Nardo since there is no "Co-" attached to his title. Given Nardo's experience as a linebackers coach, Clements will almost certainly move back to coaching the defensive line alongside Greg Richmond.

Nardo brings with him a base 3-3-5, which will likely put emphasis in recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal on building linebacker and safety depth. Jim Knowles ran muliple fronts out of a 4-2-5 base in his time at OSU, while Derek Mason tended to stick with a 4-3. Given some portal losses and NFL draft entry, the Cowboys needed to add LB's regardless of the hire and safeties will become a bigger priority again. Redshirt sophomore Kendal Daniels may be ready for primetime in Nardo's scheme.

