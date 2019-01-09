Oklahoma State announced head football coach Mike Gundy's contract has been extended through 2023 on Tuesday. It was part of an annual rollover of his most recent contract (signed in 2017). The annual rollovers also include an annual $125,000 escalator over the previous end-of-contract year.

“Coach Gundy has built the Oklahoma State football program into a regular contender in the Big 12 and he has done it the right way,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder. “He’s instilled a set of core values and a culture of which we can be very proud. We’re very pleased with of all the success he’s led our young people to on the field, but even more significant are the academic strides that the football program has taken in recent years, winning the AFCA’s Academic Achievement Award and posting a perfect score on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate.

“Coaching is about teaching young people to dream big and Mike Gundy has provided the opportunity for our students to make those dreams come true on the field, in the classroom, and in life.” Holder said. “The Cowboy Culture that he has instilled within the program is developing and preparing young men for the rest of their lives.”

Gundy has overseen 13-consecutive seasons that ended with a trip to a bowl. The Cowboys' 9th-place finish in the Big 12 Conference standings was the second-lowest in the Gundy era, with his first season (2005) as the only one lower. The Cowboys did manage to finish above .500 with a win over favored Missouri in the 2018 Liberty Bowl.

Since 2010, Oklahoma State has six seasons with at least 10 wins, an outright Big 12 title (2011) and a share of the Big 12 South title (2010). OSU has reached the top 15 of the Associated Press poll in 10 of the last 11 seasons and has posted 13 straight winning seasons. The Cowboys have averaged 9.4 wins per year since 2010 and rank 13th nationally with 85 wins this decade.

The rollover may be discontinued by the school, by giving notice of that action within seven days following the last game of the Cowboy football season. The rollover locks Gundy back in to the original five-year term of the 2017 contract, which has an indirect effect in recruiting.

“Outside of my family, coaching football at Oklahoma State is the biggest part of who I am,” Gundy said. “I’m more energized and excited about Cowboy Football than at any time during my career. I appreciate the continued support of President Hargis, Coach Holder, the Board of Regents and the OSU fan base. Our players start winter conditioning on Monday and I’m chomping at the bit to get back into spring ball in March.”