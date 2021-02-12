OStateIllustrated - Gundy: "Big day in Cowboy Country!"

Cameron Epps led things off this afternoon. Then the Pokes sights shifted west to Kansas, where Frontenac's Landon Dean pulled the trigger this evening. Dean is a true "jumbo athlete," falling in the ATH category in the Rivals.com database at 6-4, 235. He certainly could project to OSU's "Cowboy Back" position, but was recruited by Joe Bob Clements and likely is a defensive end in Stillwater.

As Gundy said in the third tweet of the dance, "Big day in Cowboy Country" is a good summation after Gundy and co. landed their third new verbal of the day.

The Cowboys then headed in-state, where they had a big haul in the 2021 class and started the '22 class with two homegrown talents. Pawhuska's Mason Gilkey became the Cowboys' third commitment of the day on Wednesday night. The wide receiver is relatively under-the-radar, but at 6-4, 180 has the requisite size to translate at the next level.. He was North Texas signee Bryce Drummond's favorite target, to the tune of 56 catches for 1,261 yards and a whopping 26 touchdowns.

Gilkey also has requisite speed. He burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, winning the class 2A state title in the 200m as the only freshman in the field, running a 51.29. He didn't get a chance to defend his title in 2020 due to Covid-19, but will be the strong favorite to do it as a junior in 2021.

OSU's big day literally doubled the size of their '22 verbal class. Half of OSU's current six verbals originate from Oklahoma.