IRVING, Texas – Four Oklahoma State players are on the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team, which was selected by the conference’s head coaches.

Highlighting the list of Cowboys is Juaron Watts-Brown, who was named both the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year and the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Watts-Brown was a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team along with teammate Nolan McLean, while the OSU infield duo of Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio were also preseason all-conference picks.

A Freshman All-American at Long Beach State last season, Watts-Brown went 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 15 appearances (12 starts) for the Dirtbags, and the right-hander racked up 111 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings.

Watts-Brown’s first collegiate season also saw him toss the first complete game no-hitter in LBSU history, and he set the school record for strikeouts per nine innings in a season with 13.62.

A two-way standout, McLean is coming off an All-American sophomore season in which he slugged a team-high 19 home runs and hit .285 with 16 doubles and 47 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander made 23 relief appearances and posted a 2-1 record and five saves while recording 39 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings.

McLean, who was named an All-Big 12 performer as an infielder, relief pitcher and utility player in 2022, spurned professional baseball to return to Stillwater after being selected with the first pick of the third round of last July’s Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Brown started 61 games as a sophomore for the Cowboys last season, and the shortstop recorded 23 multi-hit games to go along with a .316 batting average, four homers, 15 doubles and 31 RBIs.

An honorable mention All-Big 12 performer in 2022, Brown was named a Cape Cod League All-Star over the summer after starring for the Chatham Anglers.

Riggio enjoyed a Freshman All-America campaign in 2022, as he started 53 games for the Cowboys and hit .295 with 11 home runs, 14 doubles and 47 RBIs.

The Cowboys’ second baseman, Riggio caught fire at the plate in the postseason and was named to the all-tournament team at both the Big 12 Baseball Championship and the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

OSU is ranked as high as No. 9 in the preseason national polls and opens the season Feb. 17 at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.